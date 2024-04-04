Two Liverpool spas named among top 10 in the country

Two Liverpool spas have been named among the top 10 in the country. The list, released by Betway, was pulled together from figures off Tripadvisor, Google and Instagram. While Coworth Park in Ascot and Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire bagged joint first place, Liverpool has two spas on the list. Titanic Hotel’s spa, Maya Blue Wellness , and The Lush Spa , in Liverpool city centre, have made the list and been described by customers as "heavenly.

" Hidden in the underground of Stanley Dock, Maya Blue Wellness boasts a unique thermal suite within its historic red arches. Visitors can unwind in the hydrotherapy pool or indulge in one of the signature ESPA treatments performed by professional therapists in one of the ten treatment rooms

