Two Greater Manchester MPs resigned from the Labour frontbench in a dramatic night in the House of Commons. Parliament voted on two amendments surrounding the ongoing Middle East conflict. Both amendments - including one tabled by the SNP calling for a ceasefire - were rejected. Labour ordered its MPs to abstain on the SNP's motion, meaning frontbenchers had to resign or face the sack to support it.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has argued that a ceasefire would not be appropriate, because it would freeze the conflict and embolden Hamas. Nearly 70 Labour MPs had defied their leader to call for a ceasefire now by the time of the vote on Wednesday evening, but just 56 voted this way in the Commons. READ MORE: TWO Greater Manchester MPs resign as shadow ministers over Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote READ MORE: Third teen charged after Rochdale Cenotaph defaced with 'Free Palestine' graffiti Labour, like the Conservative government, the United States and the European Union, have been calling for "humanitarian pauses" to help aid reach Gaz

