Two drivers reported for 'driving without insurance' in Glasgow

It comes after cops in the city stopped several vehicles as part of the Get Ready for Winter campaign.A spokesperson for the force said:"The National Motorcycle Unit stopped numerous vehicles in Glasgow today as part of the Get Ready for Winter campaign.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly.

We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times.

Two motorists brawl in the middle of traffic on Glasgow roadDrivers in Glasgow were shocked as two men started fighting in the middle of traffic on Springburn Road. A video shows them wrestling on the ground, with one of them hitting the other car with a water bottle. The incident has not been reported to the police. Read more ⮕

North Glasgow butchers wins two major steak pie awardsA BUTCHERS in North Glasgow has scooped two awards at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards. Read more ⮕

Footage of Two Men Fighting in Glasgow Goes ViralA video showing two men fighting in the middle of a busy road in Glasgow has become popular on social media. The incident occurred when one car drove away with its door still open, leading to a conflict between the two men. After a brief resolution, one of the men started hitting the other car with his water bottle. The video has received numerous comments and reactions. Read more ⮕

Men seen 'scrapping' in middle of busy Glasgow roadTwo men get out of their cars on Glasgow road and begin 'scrapping'. Read more ⮕

Glasgow's 850th Anniversary Celebration: Building a Legacy for the CityGlasgow's 850th anniversary celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the city's growth and key events that have shaped it, according to council leader Susan Aitken. The year 2025 will mark 850 years since Glasgow was granted its burgh charter, and a 12-month programme of celebratory events is underway. Aitken sees this anniversary as a chance to bring the city together, generate pride, and drive real change in the communities. Glasgow 2025 is seen as an accelerator for the future, building on the success of the Glasgow 800 celebrations 50 years ago. Read more ⮕

Major 80s band announce Glasgow Barrowland show next yearA MAJOR 80s band has announced they will be performing in Glasgow next year. Read more ⮕