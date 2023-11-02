Two Christmas trees? Why we’ll be having at least five in our house

Although Antonia Hoyle has drawn the line on her daughter starting festivities on 1 November, when she gets going, she can’t stop at just one treehas only just finished, but she’s already draped tinsel over her cupboards, hung a wreath outside her bedroom door, and planned the colour scheme (white and gold) for theI’m afraid she gets it from her mother. As a sensible adult, I can’t condone Rosie’s conviction that Christmas starts on November 1, but I’m a sucker fornonetheless.
Our zest for budget faux trees gathered pace – once we’d put one in the living room, the kitchen, and then the corridor, looked bare without, and after Rosie dragged a tree into her bedroom her brother inevitably wanted to follow suit.
Then in late 2021 I spent an entire morning winding a string of 2,000 lights around our staircase, creating an effect so delightfully gaudy I felt duty bound to replicate it the following year – even my once ambivalent-about-Christmas husband has been won over. Although decorating the outside of our homes has become a national sport – John Lewis reports a 96 per cent increase in the sale of outdoor decorations to "dazzle neighbours and passersby" – our power supply doesn't allow for more than a rudimentary string of lights, so we focus our efforts inside.
Nostalgia plays a part. My mother has always been an ardent decorator, the holly displays and nativity scenes from my childhood on my mind as I decorate our house, replete with the Christmas tree shaped biscuit tin Mum bequeathed me that serves as a kitchen table centre piece, and the so-hideous-it’s-almost-cool battery-operated dancing Santa that Chris bought from a petrol station to appease the kids when they were tiny.
Undoubtedly the amount Chris and I have spent on presents for each other has dwindled as our decoration spend grew – I'd far rather a festive home than a futile gift – but the expense isn't as great as it might sound. With trees and staircases lit up, we don't need lights on, which helps offset the electricity bill.