Two-Bedroom Property in East Dunbartonshire in Need of Upgrades

The two-bedroom property is located in a popular area of East Dunbartonshire, on Nethermains Road, but it is in need of massive upgrades both externally and internally. The property contains a reception hallway, lounge to the front, master bedroom again to the front, second bedroom to the rear, family bathroom and kitchen to the rear. The home is in need of extensive upgrades to both the interior and exterior.

Those looking to the purchase the bungalow will receive it in its current condition and no warranty will be given to any purchaser with regard to the existence or condition of the services or any heating or other system. Buyers will have to accept the house as is since no testing of any services or systems can be allowed. No moveable items will be included in the sale





Glasgow_Live » / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

East-17: From Boyband Stardom to Controversy and ReunionsEast-17, the popular boyband from the 90s, has had a rollercoaster journey in the music industry. From their rise to fame to a drug-related controversy and numerous reunions, they have left a mark in the hearts of their fans.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

East Lancashire Districts Have Over 14,500 Empty Homes Amid Housing CrisisEast Lancashire’s six district council areas had more than 14,500 empty homes in 2021, exacerbating the housing crisis. Town Hall officials have been working to address the issue in the last three years.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Father-of-Two Killed While Helping Injured Woman in SheffieldA father-of-two died after being hit by a car while trying to help an unconscious woman in Sheffield. The incident occurred during a disturbance in the Burngreave area. Several other people were injured during the incident, including an off-duty midwife.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

London to have two more MPs in upcoming general electionLondon will end up with two more MPs representing it in Parliament than it has now due to electoral boundary changes. The current political make-up in London is 46 Labour MPs, 20 Conservative MPs, three Liberal Democrat MPs, and four independent MPs.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Two-year-old starves to death next to dead father after heart attackA two-year-old boy was found dead next to his father who suffered a heart attack. The bodies were discovered after a social worker visited their home and received no response. The tragic incident occurred in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

White supremacists jailed for targeting Duke and Duchess of Sussex's sonTwo white supremacists who targeted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son in a neo-Nazi podcast have been jailed for terrorism offences.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »