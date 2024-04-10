Two-Bed Terrace House in Netherfield Up for Auction

A two-bed end terrace house that is close to two schools and has great transport links to Nottingham city centre is going up for auction for just £60,000. The property, located in Godfrey Street, Netherfield , has a living room , dining room , and kitchen on its ground floor, while the top floor consists of two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property, which is within walking distance of Netherfield high street, also has an enclosed rear garden split into two, making it ideal for families with pets and children. Shopping precincts such as the Victoria Retail Park, Morrisons, Sainsbury, Lidl, and Aldi, are also located close by. Netherfield Primary School is 0.4 miles away, while St John's CofE Primary School is 0.9 miles away from the propert

