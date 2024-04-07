Two Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Human Remains Found in Croydon Park

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of human remains in a park in Croydon . A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday and both remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said. The remains were found on Rowdown Fields in Croydon on Tuesday morning by a member of the public and a murder inquiry was launched.The victim has not yet been formally identified.A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, April 7.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience. I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person. “Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do s

Arrest Murder Human Remains Croydon Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in Croydon parkTwo people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a park in Croydon.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Two Arrested After Human Remains Found in Croydon ParkTwo people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a park in Croydon. A post-mortem examination will take place to identify the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Croydon University Hospital sealed off as woman ‘swallows poison’ with two police officers left needing tre...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Two men arrested after man 'stabbed' in east end of GlasgowEmergency services raced to Shettleston Road after they received reports of a disturbance at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, March 13. Two men aged 22 and 47 were arrested in connection with the aleged incident.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwomanMarielle Franco was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwomanMarielle Franco was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »