Two Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Human Remains Found in Croydon Park

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of human remains in a park in Croydon . A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday and both remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said. The remains were found on Rowdown Fields in Croydon on Tuesday morning by a member of the public and a murder inquiry was launched.The victim has not yet been formally identified.A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, April 7.
Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience. I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person. “Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do s
Arrest Murder Human Remains Croydon Investigation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwomanMarielle Franco was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwomanMarielle Franco was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »