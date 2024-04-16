Two Arrested in Hucknall Drug Operation

Two significant arrests have been made as a result of a special police operation conducted in Hucknall. The suspects were both arrested on the same day, on Thursday, April 11, for allegedly being "heavily involved" in drug supply in the area.

The Hucknall Neighbouring Policing Team had completed another two warrants the day before, which resulted in four arrests. This was done through the Clear, Hold, Build initiative, centred around the Hucknall East area, which has seen a recent increased police presence, with feedback from residents being "overwhelmingly positive" according to the force.

PC Neil Reddish, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The residents really are our eyes and ears, and we thank them for their feedback, support and increased local intelligence reports. Clear, Hold, Build was brought in to try and improve life for our community and businesses."We would encourage people to keep on reporting activity such as drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, so we can work together to make Hucknall a safer place for all.

The Clear, Hold, Build initiative has been replicated by police forces across the country and seeks to clear criminals and their associates from the area. The area will then be held and stabilised through high-visibility police patrols, assistance from partner agencies, and community support.

