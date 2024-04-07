Two Arrested After Human Remains Found in Croydon Park

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a park in Croydon . A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday. They both remain in police custody. A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, police said.
Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command who is leading the investigation, said: "I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience. "I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person." Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so. Their enquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible." We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their suppor
Arrest Murder Human Remains Park Croydon Investigation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwomanMarielle Franco was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwomanMarielle Franco was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »