Two Armed Robbers from Nottingham Sentenced to 26 Years in Jail

Two armed robbers from Nottingham , part of a gang who carried out a spree of violent offences against terrified victims, have been jailed for a combined total of 26 years. Nottingham Crown Court heard how, in a little over 24 hours, Kenneth Bromfield drove Tracey Hepnburn and two teenage accomplices around Nottingham , Long Eaton and then to Skegness where they used an imitation firearm, knives and a hammer to threaten and hurt a number of young people and took their belongings.

“These were terrifying events for them and the sheer scale of the robberies aggravates these offences. One of them was threatened with a knife and was told ‘give me everything you have got’ and had a gun pulled on him. The prosecutor said after carrying those out, the group were then driven to Skegness on August 20 by Bromfield and later that day there were three robberies and one attempted robbery close to the pier.

Bromfield, who turned 67 this week and is of Union Street, was found guilty of six robberies, two attempted robberies, two counts of possession of a bladed article and one of possession of an offensive weapon. His 39 previous convictions for 91 offences include a lengthy prison sentence in 1991 when he carried out three armed robberies - two in London and one in Peterborough - of building societies.

Stephen Tettey, her barrister said: “The overall offending was unpleasant, ugly and frightening for others but no-one was caused serious injury. She is a carer, a valued member of her family and is supportive and generous.”

