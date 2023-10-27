Two apartment blocks approved for Ballymurphy in West Belfast

At the recent meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee, elected members approved 20 new residential units over two blocks at Mountain View Centre, Norglen Gardens, Ballymurphy, BT11.

The proposed redevelopment involves the demolition of an extant building and development of two apartment blocks, comprising 12 units for over 55’s tenure, and also the change of use of an existing retail unit to apartments, comprising eight units for private tenure. The plan also includes communal amenity, parking, site access alterations, landscaping and ancillary site works.

The site is located at the Mountainview Centre, Norglen Gardens which is approximately 0.53ha in size. There are currently two buildings on site which consist of several retail units with ancillary storage/offices on the upper floors and associated car parking. The two buildings are both finished in red brick which is a prevalent finish in the surrounding area. headtopics.com

The council received one letter of support and one letter of objection. The letter of support was from an elected representative, Councillor Micheal Donnelly from Sinn Féin stating that the proposal “represents a positive contribution to the area” and also meets a critical housing need within the area. The objection raises issues regarding overlooking and loss of privacy, traffic and road safety. headtopics.com

