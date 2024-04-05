Twilight Actress Elizabeth Reaser Reveals Secret Wedding

Twilight actress Elizabeth Reaser has revealed she secretly tied the knot almost a year ago. The 48-year-old star shared with Vogue that she married longtime boyfriend Bruce Gilbert last summer. The couple wed in a small ceremony held in Italy in August 2023. 'Originally, we were making these huge lists of people to invite but we realized pretty quickly it didn’t feel right for us,' the brunette beauty from Michigan told the publication.

'We decided to elope instead, with a couple of friends as witnesses,' she added. The star is best known for playing Esme Cullen in the Twilight franchise opposite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

