TV Star Phil Spencer's Father Dies in Car Crash

TV star Phil Spencer’s parents were both killed in a car crash in August (Picture: Instagram) The father of TV presenter Phil Spencer died from a lung injury after his car overturned in a river, a coroner has said. The 89-year-old farmer was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned, but he never regained consciousness, the inquest heard.

‘Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge. ‘So much so that mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did.

