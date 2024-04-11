TV Star Jordan North Discovers Former UTV Announcer Julian Simmons Actually Exists

TV and radio star Jordan North was surprised to discover that Julian Simmons , a former UTV continuity announcer, actually existed. Jordan received a video of Julian on TikTok and it triggered a memory of his time living in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

He had thought that he had made Julian up in his mind. Jordan shared this revelation on his podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, which he co-hosts with etiquette coach William Hanson. The discovery of Julian's existence made Jordan's week.

