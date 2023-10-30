TV presenter Phil Spencer’s father died from lung injury after car overturned in river

The father of TV presenter Phil Spencer died from a lung injury after his car overturned in a river, a coroner has said.

The 89-year-old farmer was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned, but he never regained consciousness, the inquest heard. At Maidstone County Hall on Monday, Sarah Clarke opened the inquest into the death of Richard David Edward Spencer and said he died of aspiration pneumonitis, which is a lung injury.Phil Spencer's mother Anne and father David were killed in August near their home in Kent.Ms Clarke said at around 12.20pm on 18 August, Mrs Spencer was driving her Toyota car with Mr Spencer in the front passenger seat, and their full-time live-in carer sitting in the rear of the car.

They drove from their house towards a river and as their vehicle approached the bridge, it tipped over the edge and overturned, Ms Clarke said.Paramedics arrived at around 12.57pm and took Mr Spencer and Mrs Spencer to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother hospital in Margate. headtopics.com

Their carer was able to climb out of the car and raise the alarm quickly, according to Mr Spencer when he announced his parents’ deaths on Instagram.The Location, Location, Location presenter paid tribute to his “amazing parents” and said the incident was “what God had planned for them” so they could stay together after six decades of marriage and four children.

Mr Spencer said: “As a family we are all trying to hold on to the fact mum and dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself. “Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvnews »

Phil Spencer's Parents Die in Horror CrashPhil Spencer's parents died in a horror crash after their car plunged into a river. The inquest revealed that Phil's father suffered a lung injury and his mother had Parkinson's disease. The full inquest into the father's death has been adjourned. Read more ⮕

Phil Spencer's dad's cause of death in crash revealed at inquestPhil Spencer's parents died when their car overturned into a river Read more ⮕

Phil Spencer's father's cause of death revealed in inquest after crashThe property expert, 53, was shown briefly on camera by his colleague and friend Kirstie Allsopp as she revealed that they were shooting together once more on the popular Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location. Read more ⮕

Location, Location, Location Star Phil Spencer's Parents Die in Car AccidentRichard and Anne Spencer died in a car accident on their family farm. Richard had dementia and Anne had Parkinson's. The accident occurred when their car slipped off a bridge and plunged into a river. Read more ⮕

Location, Location, Location Star Phil Spencer's Parents Die in Car AccidentRichard and Anne Spencer died in a car accident on their family farm. Richard had dementia and Anne had Parkinson's. The accident occurred when their car plunged into a river. Read more ⮕

TV Star Phil Spencer's Father Dies in Car CrashTV presenter Phil Spencer's father died from a lung injury after his car overturned in a river. The 89-year-old farmer was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness. His wife also died in the crash. Read more ⮕