TV Licence Payment Increased by £10.50

The household payment, which funds much of the corporation's operations, increased by £10.50 from £159 on April 1. That increase was reduced though, with the inflation increase, which would have been closer to £15 dropping to £10.50. When do I need a TV licence? You do need a TV licence if you: For those of us aged 75 or over who are in receipt of Pension Credit, the TV licence can be obtained for free.

says: “Free TV licences are only available if you’re 75 or over and you, or your partner living at the same address, are receiving pension credit. “If you think you’re eligible for a free licence but can’t apply online, please call 0300 790 6117* and speak to one of our advisors to request an application form (our lines are open between 8.30am and 6.30pm, from Monday to Friday). “Once we’ve received your application it may take a few weeks to process. If there are any problems we’ll write to let you know. We may also call you if you have given us your phone number

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hyaluronic jelly eye patches that 'make dark circles disappear' slashed to £10If you struggle with puffy under-eyes, dark circles and crow's feet, these £19.95 eye patches are slashed to £10 today in Boots' £10 Tuesday sale, and have nearly 200 glowing 5-star reviews

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

'Cleared my eczema in under 1 week' – Boots slashes 'soothing' face cream to £10If you're looking for an affordable solution to dry and itchy eczema patches on your face, this user-loved calming and soothing cream from Boots' Derm Solutions range has been slashed from £15 to £10 today

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Boots shoppers say 'not a wrinkle in sight' with 'firming' £10 anti-ageing serumThe retailer has slashed the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Deep Wrinkle Serum in its £10 Tuesday deals today - saving £21.99 off the RRP.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Boots £10 Tuesday sale includes oil that makes wrinkles 'disappear'The No7 Youthful Replenishing Facial Oil is a firm fan favourite

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

England v Belgium betting offer: Get £10 in free bets with talkSPORT BET...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Mrs Hinch’s favourite tanning drops are currently reduced to £10 in a big saleGet glowing skin this spring with Mrs Hinch's go-to fake tanning drops that cheat a natural bronze – and the glow-giving buy is currently reduced from £15 down to £10 in Asda's sale

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »