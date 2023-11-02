TV legend revealed as host for Royal Variety Performance 2023

The host has been revealed for this year’s Royal Variety Performance and it’s a big one (Picture: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock) The Royal Variety Performance has announced it’s very special host for this year and it’s unsurprisingly one of the biggest names on British TV. Last year saw comedy heavyweight Lee Mack on hosting duties with performances from David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and a tribute to the late Queen.

The 77-year-old will be performing a number from her new Christmas album to get everyone in the festive spirit. A very special Disney display will also be put on in honour of the studio’s 100th anniversary with a medley from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast. This could be one of the best line ups in years as musical acts include McFly, Rick Astley, Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith, and Hannah Waddingham who is accompanied by the ENO chorus.