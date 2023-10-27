TV bailiff embroiled in planning row over pub

A well-known bailiff from a popular television series is now facing up to the authorities himself after a planning row involving a pub. Paul Bohill, star of Channel 5's 'Can't Pay? We'll Take It Away', and his business partner, Andrew Ward, recently took over The Plough Inn, at Hollym, near Withernsea, from its previous owners of 20 years. Due to an illness in the previous owner's family, the pub ended up only opening once or twice a week.

"I became involved in the pub because my business partner Andy has a campsite in Hollym and was hoping to open a restaurant on site," Paul said. "But after the planning authority wasn't too keen on the idea and the pub came up for sale, we decided to get that instead, with it being only a short walk away.

Within a week, a group of village volunteers were cleaning, painting and decorating the place. They urged the owners to open as soon as they could, so one side of the bar is open, while the other side is still undergoing a revamp. headtopics.com

"So while we were waiting for planning permission to build an extension for our original toilets, we needed to build a temporary emergency toilet block with disabled access. It is important to us that we can give people this facility as quickly as possible so we were advised we could get retrospective planning permission.

"We also found a covered doorway, which had been bricked up but was on the original plans, so we opened it up again because it was wide enough to fit a wheelchair through. Unfortunately, there were objections to this too." headtopics.com

Paul claims there has also been a complaint about people smoking outside the pub and they were visited by the police and health and safety officers. The Channel 5 star added: "We are not trying to bend rules and we understand why certain procedures are in place but we have been visited by almost every public body now.

