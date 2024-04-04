TUI to add three new destinations from East Midlands Airport

TUI has announced that it will be flying to three new destinations from East Midlands Airport next summer as part of broader plans to offer an additional 50,000 seats at the site. The operator says Burgas , Bulgaria , and Boa Vista will be among the new routes - alongside daily flights to Palma de Mallorca. Flights to Paphos will also operate five times a week under plans to boost TUI 's offering from summer 2025 .

Andrew Flintham, TUI UK&I Manager Director, said: "We are seeing a huge increase in demand from the East Midlands region, which is why we have added an additional 50,000 seats to our summer 2025 programme. We are also thrilled to be adding Burgas, Bulgaria and Boa Vista in Cape Verde to our offerings. "There will also be more flights to Cyprus and Palma de Mallorca giving customers more choice not only in destination but also in holiday duration and flight time

