Tube strikes planned for April 8 and May 4

Members of Aslef will walk out on April 8 and May 4 in a dispute over terms and conditions. On Monday April 8 severe disruption is expected, with little or no service on some lines, and Tube services will start later than normal on Tuesday April 9. TfL continues to meet the Aslef union at the conciliation service Acas this week in the hope that this strike can be called off.

There will also be severe disruption on Saturday May 4, with little or no service expected on some lines, and Tube services will start later than normal on Sunday May 5. Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said: “We are encouraging Aslef to continue engaging with us so the strike action can be avoided. We would like to advise anyone travelling to please check before you travel, expect services to be busy and please allow extra time to complete your journeys

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Further travel delays as Aslef tube drivers announce new strike dates in April and MayTransport for London are warning tube passengers of disruption to journeys on two upcoming dates.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

London Underground drivers to strike in April and May, says AslefTrain drivers' union Aslef says 98% of its Tube drivers voted in favour of two 24-hour walkouts.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Tube strikes to cause severe disruption on April 8 and May 4Members of Aslef will walk out on April 8 and May 4 in a dispute over terms and conditions. Severe disruption is expected on both days, with little or no service on some lines. Tube services will also start later than normal on the following days. London Underground urges travelers to check before traveling and allow extra time for their journeys.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Tube strikes to cause severe disruption on April 8 and May 4Members of Aslef will walk out on April 8 and May 4 in a dispute over terms and conditions. Severe disruption is expected on both days, with little or no service on some lines. Tube services will also start later than normal on the following days. London Underground urges travelers to check before traveling and allow extra time for their journeys.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

London Tube strikes April and May: Affected lines and datesTfL is warning commuters to be prepared ahead of Tube strikes in London in April and May, find out the affected lines and when strikes are taking…

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

London Tube strikes: All you need to knowLondon Underground services face disruption in April and May due to Tube driver strikes.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »