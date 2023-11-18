Try These Classic Recipes with a Fresh Twist

DO TRY THIS AT HOME! These recipes – based on the classics we all love to make – mean you can create a Signature Bake worthy of the GBBO tent, say judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith . A note from Paul I come from a long line of bakers. Not only does that mean that ‘baking’ and ‘home’ are words that, to me, belong together like ‘bread’ and ‘flour’ or ‘pastry’ and ‘filling’, it means that I’ve spent my entire life watching baking transform and innovate in front of my eyes.
The combination of old and new, familiar and fresh, classic and contemporary is at the core of The Great British Bake Off in 2023. Each year we discover incredible stories behind the bakers’ passions, but this year has blown me away. With a brief to add a fresh twist to the classic recipes we all know and love, the bakers created truly awe-inspiring signature dishes . Their creations don’t just update old favourites, but – like all the best bakes – reveal stories about the people behind them. Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood share their own top bakes belo
