Trump Slams Biden for 'Bloodbath' at Border and Vows to End Illegal Migration

Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden for the situation at the border and promised to end illegal migration in America's suburbs. He expressed frustration over having to pay a large bond in his civil fraud case while violent gang members were being released from jail.

Trump also pledged to close the border if reelected.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Slams Biden for 'Bloodbath' at Border and Vows to End Illegal MigrationFormer President Donald Trump criticizes Joe Biden for the border situation and promises to stop illegal migration in suburbs. He expresses frustration over paying a bond in his fraud case while violent gang members are released from jail. Trump pledges to close the border if reelected.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Elon Musk leaps to Trump’s defense and slams ‘misleading’ MSNBC host after ‘bloodbath’ rally rant...Elon Musk leaps to Trump’s defense and slams ‘misleading’ MSNBC host after ‘bloodbath’ rally rant

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Trump mocks Biden's stutter and slams him botching Laken Riley's nameDonald Trump scolded Joe Biden for coughing into his hand at his State of the Union address and mimicked the president's stutter at his first rally kicking off the general election fight.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Trump is making history – starting with a Republican ‘bloodbath’Trump, poised to become the first three-time Republican nominee, is already working to purge senior staff and replace them with Maga loyalists

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

‘It’s going to be a bloodbath’: Donald Trump goes off the rails at Ohio rallyThe rally showed there is nothing more dangerous to the Trump campaign than when he chooses to ad lib

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Donald Trump warns of a 'bloodbath' in US if he isn't elected as president againThe former President, 77, made the chilling comment while addressing supporters at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »