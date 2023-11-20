Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course to dodge SNP land ownership reforms

Donald Trump’s controversial Aberdeenshire golf course will be able to dodge “timid” SNP reforms to land ownership in Scotland, it’s been claimed. Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has accused Scottish ministers of bowing to super-wealthy landowners with watered-down plans that won’t break the rich’s stranglehold on Scotland. It comes as it emerged a group representing the biggest posh estates has lobbied the government about its proposals more than half a dozen times in the last year.

Scottish Labour’s Villalba wants to see a “presumed limit” of 500 hectares on large landholdings set in the upcoming Land Reform Bill. That would mean any area bigger than this would be subject to a “public interest test” - to check if there’s a good reason for the land to be held in a parcel that size or if it would be better to break it up or transfer it to community ownership. At 560 hectares, the Trump International Golf Links in Menie would face the test under Villalba’s counter-proposal





