Trump ordered not to speak out against family members of judge in his case

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered not to speak out against his family members or those of the Manhattan Attorney General, Alvin Bragg, as well as witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, and their relatives.

This comes after Trump called Judge Juan Merchan's daughter a 'Rabid Trump Hater' and called for the judge to be removed from the case.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump's hateful political tactics must be defeated in upcoming electionRecord View calls for voters in the United States to reject the former president Donald Trump.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Donald Trump warns of a 'bloodbath' in US if he isn't elected as president againThe former President, 77, made the chilling comment while addressing supporters at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Donald Trump’s former trade chief makes the case for more tariffsThere are economic, geopolitical and moral reasons to increase protectionism, says Robert Lighthizer

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

‘Disaster for Biden,’ rages Donald Trump as he & President Joe are named presumptive nominees after latest...Joe Biden secures Democratic nomination with Georgia primary win after Trump’s wild comment about his ‘only opponent’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Former President Trump Receives Legal Victory in New YorkA Court of Appeals reduces the size of the fine faced by former President Trump for civil fraud, granting him an extended deadline to come up with the payment guarantee.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Could there be a US-Mexico trade war?The bilateral trade deficit has exploded since Donald Trump was president

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »