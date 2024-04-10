Trossard believes top level performance needed to beat Bayern Munich

Leandro Trossard believes a 'top level' performance is required to topple Bayern Munich after salvaging Arsenal a 2-2 draw from a captivating Champions League quarter-final first leg. Gunners substitute Trossard levelled with 14 minutes remaining on Tuesday evening to leave the tie perfectly poised ahead of next week's return match at Allianz Arena.

Leandro Trossard Arsenal Bayern Munich Champions League Draw Performance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE SCORE – Champions League quarter-final: Trossard fires Gunners level after K...ARSENAL trailed Bayern at half-time of their huge Champions League first leg clash. The Gunners are in the last-8 of the iconic competition for the first time since 2009-10 and enjoyed the perfect …

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard spotted having a chat with referee doppelgangerArsenal forward Leandro Trossard was seen talking to referee Clement Turpin during a Champions League match against FC Porto. Fans on social media noticed the uncanny resemblance between the two and made jokes about it.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard spotted having a chat with referee doppelgangerArsenal forward Leandro Trossard was seen talking to referee Clement Turpin during a Champions League match against FC Porto. Fans on social media noticed the uncanny resemblance between the two and made jokes about it.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Leandro Trossard might be the best £20m Arsenal have spent in a decadeDeclan Rice has been the obvious Arsenal upgrade but it was an expensive upgrade; the £20m spent on Leandro Trossard is astonishing business.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Leandro Trossard's Late Goal Levels the Tie for ArsenalLeandro Trossard comes off the bench to score a late goal and level the tie for Arsenal. The match took a turn in Bayern's favor before half-time. The Emirates Stadium sensed an opportunity and the atmosphere was electric. Arsenal had a strong start and managed to bypass Bayern's midfield with ease. Saka's impressive performance led to the opening goal. Bayern's confidence was shaken, and Arsenal had a chance to double their lead.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane on target as Leandro Trossard strike clinches first-leg draw for GunnersArsenal and Bayern Munich traded blows in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium to leave their Champions League quarter-final finely poised.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »