Tropic Skincare's Undercover Concealer Treats and Covers Blemishes

If your skin is prone to breakouts, it can feel like you’re stuck in a never ending loop. You want to wear makeup to cover up the blemishes, but you know packing on the products can slow down healing time, cause infections or even make them worse. However, thanks to the latest skincare-based makeup trend you no longer have to go au natural until the flare up is over, and one product is going straight into our beauty bags.
Tropic Skincare’s Undercover Skin-Enhancing Concealer, £22 here, not only helps cover up those pesky blemishes and dark circles, but includes a whole host of skin-nourishing ingredients that help treat and heal your skin while you wear it. The new Undercover concealer is made from 100% natural ingredients and is completely vegan and cruelty-free in line with Tropic’s planet-friendly ethos. It contains arnica to repair your skin, centella for soothing, niacinamide to strengthen and brighten, and hyaluronic acid for an added boost of hydratio
