Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Tumors with Increased Immune Cells Have Lower Risk of Recurrence

A recent study has found that triple-negative breast cancer tumors with increased immune cells have a lower risk of recurrence after surgery. The study suggests that the presence of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment may play a role in preventing the recurrence of triple-negative breast cancer.

Further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms and develop targeted therapies.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Researchers discover molecule that promotes production of cancer cells in triple-negative breast cancerA team of researchers from Hiroshima University has discovered a molecule that promotes the production of cancer cells. This molecule may prove to be a potential therapeutic target in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Atezolizumab addition to chemotherapy after surgery does not improve survival for triple negative breast cancer: StudyPatients with triple-negative breast cancer do not benefit from the addition of atezolizumab to their post-surgery chemotherapy treatment, according to the results of a large phase 3 clinical trial presented at the 14th European Breast Cancer Conference.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Genetic test identifies patients with triple negative breast cancer who are unlikely to respond to immunotherapiesResearchers have developed a genetic test that can identify how patients with triple negative early-stage breast cancer will respond to immunotherapy drugs. This means that patients who are unlikely to respond to these drugs can avoid the adverse side effects associated with them and can be treated with other therapies.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Newly discovered molecule may be a potential therapeutic target for triple-negative breast cancerA team of researchers from Hiroshima University has discovered a molecule that promotes the production of cancer cells. This molecule may prove to be a potential therapeutic target in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Breast Cancer Now funds researchers to investigate targeted radiotherapy for metastatic breast cancer in the brainResearchers are trialing a new type of targeted radiotherapy to treat secondary breast cancer tumors in the brain, thanks to new funding from Breast Cancer Now.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Subtyping of breast cancer cell lines reveals insights into cancer-relevant genesCell lines are an important in vitro model in breast cancer research. A team around biochemist Dr. Sonja Eberth and bioinformatician Dr.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »