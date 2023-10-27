Trick-or-treating rules in the UK: A complete guide to the law, etiquette and how to stop trick-or-treaters

Halloween is upon us in the UK and along with spooky costumes, pumpkin carving and scary movies comes the age old tradition of trick-or-treating.A love or hate the event, every year those who are a little unsure of strangers knocking on their door for sweets like to find out where they stand when it comes to trick-or-treating rules and laws.For example, is trick or treating even legal? Can you call the police if you're disturbed? The simple answer is yes.

While there is no formal age limit, it's worth noting that the majority of participants typically fall within the primary school age range, typically ranging from around four to eleven years old. Trick-or-treating rules: What are the do's and don'ts?Do's:Stick to well-lit areas in familiar neighbourhoods.Visit the homes of people you know and who welcome trick-or-treaters.Carry a torch and ensure your phone is charged.Respect "no callers please" signs.

