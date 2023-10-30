Tributes to Scottish journalist James Doleman after cancer battle

The Byline Times reporter, who specialised in court and politics, was first diagnosed in 2013, but penned an article in September of this year setting out how the disease had spread.

Journalists and commentators paid tribute to Doleman, also known as Frank, from Glasgow, as the news of his passing spread on Monday morning. And, his last post on Twitter/X, celebrating a Kyogo Furuhashi goal for Celtic last week, sparked scores of tributes underneath.

"We worked together in London when he covered the phone-hacking trial for @TheDrum and between London and Glasgow we kept the pub industry going with endless political chats over lots of wine." Ian Fraser added: "Can't believe he's gone. In my view @jamesdoleman was one of the nicest people on Twitter. Used to love his gentle humour, and appreciated his considerateness."

Gerry Hassan said: "Scotland is a lesser place today after the tragic death of @jamesdoleman. He fearlessly exposed & challenged hypocrites, chancers & abusers of power wherever they came from politically. And he did all that with humility & humour." Councillor Mhairi Hunter wrote: "Very sad to hear @jamesdoleman has passed away. I only knew him from Twitter but he was a thoroughly decent person and very well respected and liked."

Bylines Scotland also paid tribute, adding: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @jamesdoleman. James was a great supporter of free press, and Scotland. James will be sorely missed." He was a very fine reporter and a lovely man.

