Tributes to 'Incredible' Mum and Prolific Fundraiser for Rugby Team

Tribute s have been paid to an 'incredible' mum who was a 'prolific' fundraiser for a rugby team . Friends said Tanya Holden had a 'heart of gold', and described her as 'charismatic' and 'fun'. Her passing was announced by Wigan St Patricks Amateur Rugby League Club.

The club said Tanya went 'above and beyond' to support them. A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for her family. The initial target of £1,000 has since been smashed, with more than £3,800 already being donated.

