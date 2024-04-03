Tributes Pour in for Mum Diagnosed with Terminal Cervical Cancer

Tributes have poured in for a well-loved mum who friends and family have described as a 'lover of life'. Around 10 years ago, Cheryl Wood was given a heartbreaking diagnosis 'quite accidentally' following a discovery during a routine medical appointment. Doctors told the mum-of-one she had cervical cancer. Following a series of operations Cheryl was eventually given the all-clear. But sadly, she fell ill once again towards the end of 2022.

'She was having issues with her leg and she was falling a lot,' Cheryl's best friend, Jackie Robinson told LancsLive. 'So there were lots of calls to the doctors.' Seeking medical advice, 47-year-old Cheryl was sent for MRI tests and scans, until eventually an abnormality was discovered. At Royal Preston Hospital, medics discovered her condition had developed and as a result, Cheryl was diagnosed with metastatic cervical cancer and a terminal prognosi

