Tributes pour in for ice hockey star after tragic death

However, it is the only word that comes even remotely close to describing the horrific scenes during an ice hockey game at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday, October 28. Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson suffered a cut to the neck caused by the blade of an opponent's skate.

The 29-year-old lost his life as a result of the incident and the ice hockey community is in mourning. Tributes have poured in from around the world as players, staff and fans try and come to terms with the awful incident.It is not just those within the sport that have been affected by the incident. Tributes have also poured in from football clubs, councils and community leaders.

We wanted to give people a chance to pay their own tribute to Johnson. On Sunday evening, fans left ice hockey sticks outside their homes as a tribute. We have put together an online book of condolences where you can leave a hockey stick on a map in tribute. All you need to do is select your country and enter the first part of your postcode, name and message. headtopics.com

The tribute will then be added to the map below. Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this awful incident. If you were at the Sheffield Arena or feel you need some additional support, you can call Mind on 0300 123 3393 9am until 6pm Monday to Friday or Samaritans on 116 123. Lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People aged under 25 can text Young Minds by texting YM to 85258, lines are open 24/7. The Mix helpline is also available from 3pm until midnight everyday by calling 0808 8084994. Childline is also available from 7.30am until 3.30am every day. Call 0800 1111. Parents can also call the Young Minds Parents Helpline on 0808 8025544 from 9.30am until 4pm, Monday to Friday. headtopics.com

