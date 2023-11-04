Tributes Paid to Grandfather Who Went Missing After Trying to Rescue Woman and Dog

Tributes have been paid to a grandfather who was swept away after diving into the sea to try and rescue a woman and her dog. The woman and her dog were found safe on Monday, October 30, but Peter is yet to be found. Rescue efforts to trace Peter have now been suspended by the emergency services. The incident took place off Somerset's coast from Bath, with Peter last seen near the Burnham-on-Sea jetty the previous afternoon, Sunday, October 29, reports Somerset Live
. HM Coastguard and Avon and Somerset Police has since confirmed the search for the "selfless" family man have since been stood down. The family of Peter, an estate builder for the Duchy of Cornwall, have paid a touching tribute to the much-loved relative, and also thanked the emergency services for their efforts to trace him. His family said in a statement: "It is with a great deal of sadness that Peter Jeffery RVM, our beloved dad, brother and grampy, who after selflessly jumping into the sea at Burnham-on-Sea to help a woman and her dog who were in difficulty, is still missing. "As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message
United Kingdom Headlines
