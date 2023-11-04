Tributes Paid to Grandfather Who Went Missing After Trying to Rescue Woman and Dog

Tributes have been paid to a grandfather who was swept away after diving into the sea to try and rescue a woman and her dog. The woman and her dog were found safe on Monday, October 30, but Peter is yet to be found. Rescue efforts to trace Peter have now been suspended by the emergency services. The incident took place off Somerset's coast from Bath, with Peter last seen near the Burnham-on-Sea jetty the previous afternoon, Sunday, October 29, reports Somerset Live

. HM Coastguard and Avon and Somerset Police has since confirmed the search for the "selfless" family man have since been stood down. The family of Peter, an estate builder for the Duchy of Cornwall, have paid a touching tribute to the much-loved relative, and also thanked the emergency services for their efforts to trace him. His family said in a statement: "It is with a great deal of sadness that Peter Jeffery RVM, our beloved dad, brother and grampy, who after selflessly jumping into the sea at Burnham-on-Sea to help a woman and her dog who were in difficulty, is still missing. "As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Tributes to grandad swept away after diving into sea to rescue woman and dogPeter Jeffery, 68, heroically leapt into the freezing water after seeing the woman and her pet in distress.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: 'Beautiful' woman dies after suffering seizures 'out the blue'Tributes were paid to 'selfless' and 'caring' woman Zara Taylor

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

THESUN: Tributes Paid to Tree Surgeon Who Died Years After Axe AttackTributes have been paid to a young tree surgeon who died years after his hand was cut off in an axe attack. His family hailed his bravery and spoke of their ordeal. The incident occurred in 2017 when he was 17, and his hand was surgically reattached. The details of his recent death have not been released.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

BBCEMT: Tributes to axe attack victim in BBC series The DetectivesCameron Brooksbank's death was announced on the final episode of The Detectives: Taking Down an OCG.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Tributes for 'generous and kind' dad who died after suffering shock strokeCharitable biker Craig Wright passed away last month at the age of 53.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Tributes paid after sudden death of Hamilton ReverendTRIBUTES have been paid following the sudden death of a Reverend in Hamilton.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »