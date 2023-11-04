Tributes paid to GAA volunteer who died in road crash after celebrating 40th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a well-respected GAA volunteer who died in a Co Armagh road crash just hours after celebrating his 40th birthday with family and friends. Patrick Grimley was the club secretary of Madden Raparees in South Armagh and had been a dedicated member of the club all of his life. Patrick sadly died following the crash near Markethill in the early hours of Saturday morning, while eight other people were taken to hospital following the four vehicle collision.

It’s understood Patrick was travelling home from a night at the races in Dundalk celebrating his birthday with his wife Ciera and kids Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. Madden Raparees chairman Paddy Woods paid tribute to Patrick and said the community around the club is in a state of shock on Saturday. "Patrick was heavily involved in the club as secretary and over the last five or six years he really pushed standards within the club and was centrally involved in driving it on and make us better as a club," Paddy told Belfast Live. "He comes from a strong GAA background, other family members play and a lot of his cousins and uncles and immediate family are all involved in the club. "So he is a huge loss to the club, to his family and the whole community is just in shock and numb with grief.

