Tributes paid to Co Armagh teenager who battled rare cancer

Tributes have been paid to a Co Armagh teenager who sadly passed away at the weekend after battling a rare form of cancer. Owen McAfee died peacefully in hospital on Easter Sunday, surrounded by his loving family and will be laid to rest later this week. Last September, Belfast Live first reported on a fundraising mission by Owen's family to help him with cancer treatment, after he was diagnosed with the disease a year earlier.

READ MORE: NI mum's plea to help young son after stage 4 cancer diagnosis READ MORE: NI man rewarded for charity volunteering after bone cancer treatment Owen was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in July 2022 at the age of 17, after he had been having problems with his right hip for around 18 months. The teenager had reduced range of motion and weakness, but no pain and no swellings or lump

