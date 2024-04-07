Tributes and Funeral Notices in Print Edition

The print edition carries tributes and funeral notices for those who have lost a loved one recently. It gives people a chance to celebrate the lives of family and friends and pay respects to the health and care teams who looked after them - as well as alerting the community to details of funerals, fundraising and flowers. Here are some of the notices published in the paper over the last week, reproduced here for our online readers.

Beloved wife of the late Clifford, dearly loved sister of the late Avril and a very special auntie of Elizabeth, David and Danny. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 11th April at St. Mary's Church, Balderstone at 1.30pm followed by interment in Rochdale Cemetery at 3.00pm. We will be gathering on Friday 12 April at 2 p.m. at Following the service there will be a reception at around 3.30p.m. at Mavis lived her life to the fullest. She has completed a beautiful journey. We remember the smiles and laughs she left in our heart

