Tribute to motorcyclist killed in crash near Basingstoke

Craig Long died in the collision with a silver Volkswagen Polo on the A340 Aldermaston Road, between Basingstoke and Tadley, on 19 October.In a statement, his family said: "Craig was taken far too soon. He will be missed greatly by his wife, children, family and friends."

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

