Tribute Band Seeks 'Scary Spice' to Complete Spice Girls Lineup

But there is one essential ingredient missing before the group, a tribute band to the legendary 90s pop sensation who coined the phrase ‘Girl Power,’ can ‘Spice Up Your Life.’ And that’s ‘ Scary Spice .’ The other four members of ‘Spice Revival,’ believed to be Burnley’s first ever tribute band to the world famous group, are in place and already rehearsing for any future bookings to give audiences what they ‘really really want.

’ ‘Ginger Spice’ Leeann Innes, said: “We need someone who resembles Scary Spice, who can sing and who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. We meet one night a week to practice so they must be able to commit to this and also gigging once a month.” The Spice Girls sold 100 million records worldwide, which made them the best-selling girl group of all time and one of the best selling artists, and the most successful British pop act since the Beatle

Tribute Band Spice Girls Scary Spice Pop Sensation 90S Lineup Rehearsals Gigs

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tribute Band Seeks 'Scary Spice' to Complete Spice Girls LineupA tribute band to the legendary 90s pop sensation Spice Girls is searching for a member to portray 'Scary Spice' and complete their lineup. The other four members of the tribute band, known as 'Spice Revival,' are already rehearsing for future bookings. The chosen member must resemble Scary Spice, possess singing skills, and have a commitment to weekly practices and monthly gigs.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Billie Piper says she used to smoke cigarettes with Spice Girls when she was 15The actress was a huge fan of the girl group when she rose to fame as a teenager in the 90s.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

'It Was Heaven': Billie Piper Reveals Adult Habit Spice Girls Introduced Her To At 15Dayna McAlpine is HuffPost UK's Senior Entertainment and Life Editor. She covers everything from sex, relationships and dating to health, travel and shopping as well as reporting on the latest showbiz, TV and celeb news.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Spice Girls rally around Geri Halliwell after husband Christian Horner faced 'inappropriate behaviour'...The Spice Girls have rallied around Geri Halliwell after her husband, Christian Horner, faced allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Spice Girls reach out to Geri Horner amid Christian Horner allegations'She knows she has us four that are with her.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Mel B's incredible Leeds home is a Spice Girls shrine in rare snap with daughterSpice Girl Mel B has shared a rare glimpse into her Leeds home where she lives with her three children - and fans couldn't help but notice her 'iconic' girl band tribute

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »