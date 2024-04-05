Tribute Band Seeks 'Scary Spice' to Complete Spice Girls Lineup

But there is one essential ingredient missing before the group, a tribute band to the legendary 90s pop sensation who coined the phrase ‘ Girl Power ,’ can ‘Spice Up Your Life.’ And that’s ‘ Scary Spice .’ The other four members of ‘Spice Revival,’ believed to be Burnley’s first ever tribute band to the world famous group, are in place and already rehearsing for any future bookings to give audiences what they ‘really really want.
’ ‘Ginger Spice’ Leeann Innes, said: “We need someone who resembles Scary Spice, who can sing and who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. We meet one night a week to practice so they must be able to commit to this and also gigging once a month.” The Spice Girls sold 100 million records worldwide, which made them the best-selling girl group of all time and one of the best selling artists, and the most successful British pop act since the Beatle
Tribute Band Spice Girls Scary Spice Pop Sensation 90S Girl Power
