Trials for Alzheimer's Diagnosis Revolution to Begin in the UK

Thousands of people across the United Kingdom will have access to trials that could revolutionise the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. The blood tests could be ready for use in the NHS within five years as part of a drive to fix the nation’s low diagnosis rate. The University College London and Oxford University will lead the trials to research the cheap tests for proteins in people with early stages of dementia and those who have mild or progressive problems with memory.
The trial could make the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s more accessible with just 2% of people able to access tests like PET scans or lumbar punctures, which are only available in around one in 20 NHS memory clinics. Fiona Carragher, director of research and influencing at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, yet a third of people living with dementia don’t have a diagnosis, which means they’re not able to access care and suppor
