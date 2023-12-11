Trial of teenagers accused of murdering transgender girl continues

The trial of two teenagers accused of murdering Brianna Ghey continues today. Brianna, 16, a transgender girl, died after being stabbed 28 times in a park near Warrington earlier this year, jurors have previously heard. The two defendants, both aged 16, known in press reports as Girl X and Boy Y, deny murder. Girl X, from Culcheth, and Boy Y, from Leigh, cannot be named due to legal reasons. Brianna was found by dog walkers in Linear Park in Culcheth at around 3pm on Saturday, February 11.

Her bloodied body was found face down in mud, having been stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, back and chest, jurors have previously heard.The trial is being held at Manchester Crown Court. The prosecution is led by by Deanna Heer KC and Cheryl Mottram. Girl X is represented by Richard Pratt KC and Sarah Holt, while Boy Y is represented by Richard Littler KC and Steven Swift. The judge is Mrs Justice Amanda Yip. The trial, which is expected to last for about three weeks, opened on Monday (November 27).The KC asks Girl X about a girl Boy Y was interested i





