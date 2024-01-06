Trial of Karen Read, Accused of Killing Boston Officer, Takes Place in Court

The trial of Karen Read, accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Officer O'Keefe, in Canton in 2022, took place in Norfolk Superior Court. Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges and her defense team alleged a cover-up. The case has gained national attention. During the hearing, the defense argued about the close relationship between the McCabe family, Albert family, and the lead investigator in the case, Michael Proctor.





