Trial Begins for Man Accused of Planning Terrorist Attacks in Harrogate and Leeds

were told earlier this month that he is accused “an alleged plan to target RAF Menwith Hill, in Harrogate, and St James’s Hospital, in Leeds , in a terrorist attack."

He denies a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts but has previously pleaded guilty to possessing an explosive substance with intent, possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances, possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, having an imitation firearm with criminal intent and possession of the same imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The trial is due to start at 10am at Sheffield Crown Court before The Honourable Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard.After a number of weeks where potential jurors were brought in, legal conversations took place and it was adjourned due to a lack of courtroom, the trial is due to open today. headtopics.com

The Honourable Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard will preside over the trial. The case is expected to be called on at around 10am.Farooq denies a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts. This charge alleges that, between July 12, 2021 and January 21 2023, he engaged in conduct including “manufacturing or assembling an improvised explosive device”.

It also alleges that he travelled to locations between January 19 and 20, 2023, “in order to carry out an attack” and conducted reconnaissance of “potential locations for attack”. The charge further alleges that he acquired a document titled “Safety and security guidelines for lone wolf Mujahideen and small cells. headtopics.com

Another charge he has previously pleaded guilty to possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, which relates to a series of notes on a mobile phone on the manufacture of the toxic substances.

