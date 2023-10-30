Trevor Phillips questions police priorities after athlete Bianca Williams' car stop

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Trevor Phillips has questioned why police prioritized pulling over Team GB athlete Bianca Williams over false claims of cannabis smell in her car instead of preventing the murders of young black men. Two officers involved in the incident were fired after it was determined that they had lied about smelling cannabis. During an interview with Sir Mark Rowley on his Sky News morning show, Phillips raised concerns about the police's focus on minor offenses while failing to address the issue of violence against black children in London. Sir Mark argued that the problem extends beyond policing and requires a broader approach

Bianca Williams: 'I'm shocked by Met officer fundraiser'More than £130,000 has been raised to support the two officers sacked for gross misconduct. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United eye loan move for Man City midfielder PhillipsNewcastle United are considering a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Phillips, as the Magpies look to replace banned star Sandro Tonali. City are willing to let Phillips go on loan to protect their asset and potentially raise his stock in the summer transfer window. Read more ⮕

The Traitors Winner Meryl Williams Opens Up About Living with DwarfismMeryl Williams, the winner of The Traitors, spoke exclusively about her experience being diagnosed with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism. She shared her journey of misdiagnosis and the importance of connecting with dwarfism charities for support and understanding. Read more ⮕

Williams driver Sargeant receives penalty points and fine in nightmare qualifyingWilliams driver Logan Sargeant has been given two penalty points on his licence and a €20,000 fine after a nightmare qualifying session. Sargeant's total penalty points now stand at six, just six shy of triggering a one-race ban. The penalty was given for overtaking in a yellow flag zone. The Williams team also received a fine for leaving a jack unattended in the pit lane. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing stars frustrated about competing against Layton WilliamsThe stars of Strictly Come Dancing are frustrated about competing against Layton Williams, a West End star with a dance background. They believe it creates an uneven playing field and reduces their chances of winning. Read more ⮕

Vogue Williams Shares Chilling Childhood Near-Death ExperienceTV personality Vogue Williams opens up about a childhood incident where she almost drowned in a swimming pool while playing a dangerous game. She reflects on the experience and expresses gratitude for surviving. Her husband, Spencer Matthews, also shares his own near-death experience. Read more ⮕