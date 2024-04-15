Trending Natural Wedding Make-Up Looks for 2024

Asking for natural wedding make-up on your big day is like sitting down at a restaurant and asking for food. The term encompasses so much: Do you want matte or dewy? Sculpted or blushy? Everyone wants to look like the best version of themselves on their wedding day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dabble in a few trending beauty looks .

Instead, stick to non-touring, just hitting the high points of your face with highlighter and avoiding any contour products. “Then apply a light-to-medium coverage foundation using a light hand with either a dual-fibre brush, kabuki brush or a damp sponge,” says Mellinger. For an ethereal glow, Mellinger likes this lightweight cream highlighter used on the Cupid’s bow, brow bones, cheekbones and the bridge of the nose.

Natural Wedding Make-Up Trending Looks 2024 Bronzed Latte Understated Beauty Expert Tips

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BritishVogue / 🏆 14. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Short Wedding Dresses Are Still Trending in 2024Short bridal dresses have been having their well-deserved moment and it seems to be continuing for 2024. Searches for 'mini wedding dress' and 'mini bridal dress' were up 229% and 423% worldwide earlier this year. White dresses with miniature hemlines are still dominating the runways.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

12 Best Natural Oils for Hair Growth, According to Experts 2024We spoke with a dermatologist, trichologist, and hairstylist to learn about the best natural oils for hair growth for a fuller mane and healthier scalp.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Jessica Simpson goes without her wedding ring in rare photos with husband Eric Johnson after split rumorsJessica and Eric approach their 10th wedding anniversary in July 2024

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

19 Beach Wedding Dresses for Perfect Seaside Ceremony Style 2024Looking for beach wedding dresses for a seaside ceremony in 2024? These 19 coastal wedding dresses will fulfil your every need, no matter your budget.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

The Best Bridal Shapewear To Wear On Your Wedding Day 2024I recently got married & this is the best bridal shapewear for wedding dresses. From sculpting shorts, bodysuits & briefs from Skims, Spanx & more, plus what style to buy.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

12 Best Airbnb Wedding Venues For Stylish Brides 2024The best Airbnb wedding venues in the world – and everything you need to know before booking one.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »