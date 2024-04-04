Travis Kelce's Interview Hints at Living with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce definitely has at least a drawer of his things at her place. Just weeks after sources revealed that the tight end and his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift are more or less living together at Swift’s place in Los Angeles, the football player did a video interview in front of a wall Swifties quickly determined was part of her house.

“I would recognise that blank wall anywhere,” a fan wrote on Twitter, quote-tweeting a clip from Kelce’s Entertainment Tonight interview with a picture Swift posted during quarantine. The wall slabs behind them do appear to be similar! (See the photo here.) (And before you judge, know that the Swiftie in question is self-aware, replying to her own post with, “also dw guys i am astutely aware to how chronically ill it is of me to know this damn wall roast me all you lik

Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Interview Living Together Speculation Wall

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlamourMagUK / 🏆 2. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Did Taylor Swift Cut a Lyric From Her Latest Surprise Song Because of Travis Kelce?One fan noticed something missing from Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' x 'You're on Your Own, Kid' mash-up at the latest Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Taylor Swift spotted on outing with Travis Kelce in SingaporeTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce have found time in her busy Eras Tour schedule to explore Singapore together.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift tells Travis Kelce: ‘We need therapy’Insiders say that Taylor Swift is considering couples therapy with boyfriend Travis Kelce to keep their romance on track. Read more on heat.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce poses with Lance Bass without Taylor Swift while attending Justin Timberlake's concert...Travis Kelce rides passenger in a black Range Rover and heads to Beverly Hills

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement and baby rumors in latest podcastTaylor and Travis's romance blossomed in mid-2023

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Travis Kelce Sent Taylor Swift Fans Spiraling With Engagement and Baby HintsTravis Kelce hinted at a possible engagement and baby with Taylor Swift on his 'New Heights' podcast.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »