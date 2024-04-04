Travis Kelce's Interview Hints at Living with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce definitely has at least a drawer of his things at her place. Just weeks after sources revealed that the tight end and his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift are more or less living together at Swift’s place in Los Angeles, the football player did a video interview in front of a wall Swifties quickly determined was part of her house.
“I would recognise that blank wall anywhere,” a fan wrote on Twitter, quote-tweeting a clip from Kelce’s Entertainment Tonight interview with a picture Swift posted during quarantine. The wall slabs behind them do appear to be similar! (See the photo here.) (And before you judge, know that the Swiftie in question is self-aware, replying to her own post with, “also dw guys i am astutely aware to how chronically ill it is of me to know this damn wall roast me all you lik
Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Interview Living Together Speculation Wall
