Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Stayed in Hotel Room After Show Postponement

Travis Kelce has admitted he and Taylor Swift didn't leave their hotel room all evening after the pop superstar postponed her show in Buenos Aires due to thunderstorms. On Kelce's first night in South America, the singer was forced to call off the show hours before she was due on stage on November 10 for the 'safety' of her fans and crew. Taylor, 33, has only ever cancelled five live shows - and is known for continuing her performances even when rain is lashing down on stage.

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, 34, said the couple didn't want to be seen soaking up the city after disappointing fans with the postponement. Speaking on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason about his trip to Argentina, Travis shed light on his new relationship and revealed he and Taylor remained in their hotel when the show could not go ahea





🏆 1. DailyMailCeleb » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travis Kelce's Mother Donna Kelce Becomes a Fan of Taylor Swift's Concert FilmDonna Kelce, the mother of NFL player Travis Kelce, reveals her admiration for Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour and praises the pop star's talent and ability to connect with people.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Faces Backlash Over Offensive TweetsTravis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is receiving criticism for old offensive tweets that have resurfaced. Fans have been going through his Twitter account since their relationship was confirmed. Some tweets involved judging people based on their appearance and derogatory comments about parents and children.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift CANCELS show in Buenos Aires due to rainy weather - after boyfriend Travis Kelce...Taylor Swift touches down in Buenos Aires for The Eras Tour

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift CANCELS show in Buenos Aires due to rainy weather - after boyfriend Travis Kelce...Taylor Swift touches down in Buenos Aires for The Eras Tour

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured kissing as she runs off stageWow.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured kissing as she runs off stageWow.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »