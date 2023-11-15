Transgender Pool Player Faces Protest from Opponent

Lynne Pinches conceded the final of the Ladies Champion of Champions national pool tournament without playing a single frame, refusing to face her transgender opponent Haynes. Pinches revealed after the match that her decision was made in the aid of 'fairness' in the sport, protesting against the fact that natal females can be drawn against transgender players. Haynes has endorsed a statement claiming that the protest from Pinches has led to 'regretful bigotry'.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Lynne Pinches Withdraws from Tournament Final Due to Trans OpponentLynne Pinches, a participant in the Women's Champions of Champions pool tournament , withdrew from the final match against her trans opponent, claiming it was a fair decision. Her son praised her as the champion despite finishing as the runner-up.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Pool player refuses to play against transgender opponentLynne Pinches, a pool player, refused to play against her transgender opponent, causing controversy in the sport. She had been upset after tournament organisers changed the rules regarding transgender players in the women's category. Her son's comment prompted her to take action.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DİGİTALSPY: Groundbreaking Transgender Characters on UK TVA look back at some of the most groundbreaking and boundary-pushing transgender characters on the small screen in the UK.

Source: digitalspy | Read more »

METROUK: A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin hospitalized againJonnie Irwin, the presenter of A Place in the Sun, has been hospitalized again due to jaundice. He had previously revealed that he has terminal cancer. Despite his condition, he has been updating his followers on his treatment and spending time with his family. Unfortunately, he has now experienced another setback and is currently in the hospital.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

EUROGAMER: Digital Eclipse Keeps Game History Alive in Playable FormDigital Eclipse, the team behind The Making of Karateka, discusses their work in preserving game history in dynamic, playable form.

Source: eurogamer | Read more »

HUFFPOSTUK: Patrick Dempsey Named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2023Actor Patrick Dempsey has been crowned People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2023. The magazine staff considers public opinion and celebrity input when selecting the winner. Experts explain that being sexy is not solely based on physical attributes, but a combination of nature and nurture factors.

Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »