Transgender attorney challenges stereotypes with eye-popping appearance

The work of a public defender is not typically considered very glamorous - but one transgender attorney in Washington is challenging stereotypes thanks to her eye-popping appearance. Lawyer Stephanie Mueller, 70, has been open about her background and says it has no bearing on her ability as a public defender . 'I get good results because I'm a good lawyer. My gender is beside the point. This is very, very fabulous,' Mueller once said.

And on Thursday, the septuagenarian attorney raised eyebrows after appearing before a Seattle court in a very revealing outfit. Stephanie Mueller, 70, is one of Washington state's only openly transgender female trial attorneys She transitioned in 2012 but had recognized her femininity since the age of six. Since coming out she says she has been treated with complete respect and great acceptance' in court Mueller donned a fitted, low-cut blue top with no bra underneath that displayed her enormous, surgically-enhanced boob

