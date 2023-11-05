Transformative Regeneration of Manchester's Brunswick Estate

Caroline was six years old when she moved into her brand new house on the Brunswick estate with her parents. Now aged 56, the Arkley Street resident remembers the neighbourhood being 'full of children' playing at Gartside Gardens which was 'safe' back then. Some families who moved onto the estate soon after it was built are still living there. But like many parts of Manchester, this neighbourhood under the Mancunian Way has witnessed many changes over the six decades since it was established.

Originally built in the 1960s, the Brunswick estate was in need of 'transformative regeneration'. Around 10 years ago, a consortium of four specialist organisations were commissioned by Manchester council to carry out a 25-year project which aimed to do just that

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Manchester United at risk of losing Super League Grand Final staging rights to Manchester CityDue to the poor state of Old Trafford and uncertainty over the club's plans for a rebuild, Manchester United could lose staging rights for the Super League Grand Final to Manchester City. The decision to slash overtime for ground staff has triggered accusations of 'penny-pinching from those who need it most'. Colombia's president Gustavo Petro has expressed concern over the dangerous situation of Luis Diaz's father, who has not been released by his kidnappers. Fiorentina fans are calling for the cancellation of their Serie A match against Juventus due to the devastating storms in Florence. Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is facing a longer ban from football due to an investigation into his gambling addiction by the Football Association. Newcastle United has the opportunity to sign big-name players like Ruben Neves on loan from the Saudi Pro League. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes F1 team principal and co-owner, is considering investing in Manchester United. Emma Raducanu has admitted that her 'headspace' has affected her performances since her victory at the 2021 US Open.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

SHROPSHİRESTAR: Welshpool's Community Key to Town Centre RegenerationRichard Lewis, director and architect at Hughes Architects, discusses the importance of the community in revitalizing Welshpool's town centre and suggests taking inspiration from the 'I Love Newtown' initiative.

Source: ShropshireStar | Read more »

BBCEMT: Bristol blueprint for nearly 35k new homes by 2040 approvedBristol City Council approves new areas of urban regeneration and development on the Green Belt.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Pep Guardiola has Manchester United warning after Man City derby winManchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Manchester United's position after the derby

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Fernandes launches defence of Manchester United defender MaguireMan United got back to winning ways against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday and the Reds kept a clean sheet.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Manchester City 6 Bournemouth 1: Jeremy Doku impresses again for Pep Guardiola’s sideSam Lee answers three questions to come out of Manchester City's victory over Bournemouth

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »